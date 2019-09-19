Fed Cuts Rates by Quarter Point but Faces Growing Split

The Fed voted to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point for the second time in as many months to cushion the economy against a global slowdown amplified by the U.S.-China trade war. But the central bankers were divided over the decision and the outlook for further reductions.

What the Interest-Rate Cut Means for You

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut its short-term benchmark rate can mean different things for your mortgage, your student loans and other kinds of borrowing.

Bank of Japan Hints at Possible Action in October

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged but hinted at possible action at its next meeting, saying it believes momentum toward achieving its inflation target may be falling short.

Trump Steers Clear of War Footing Toward Iran

The White House is pushing for an international coalition to exert pressure on Iran through the U.N. as its chief response to the attack on Saudi oil facilities, an approach that reflects President Trump's aversion to intervention and limits on his retaliatory options.

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to Record Low

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate as expected, as consumer price increases remain under control amid a yearslong economic slowdown.

Australia Posts A$690 Mln Budget Balance Deficit, Says on Track for Surplus; Aug Unemployment Rises

Australia's government said its budget balance improved sharply in the fiscal year that ended in June, stating that it is on course for a first surplus in more than a decade.

Mideast Petroleum Facilities Prove Difficult to Defend

Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations critical to the global economy remains vulnerable to new attacks in the future, whether from Iran, its regional allies or other groups, industry experts, security analysts and former U.S. officials warn.

Brazil's Petros Pension Aims to Increase Private Equity Investment in 2020

One of the largest state-run pension funds in Brazil could gradually resume investing in private equity next year, following a period of cutting back its exposure to the asset class and changes in the rules governing the investment vehicles themselves.

U.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August

Home building in the U.S. increased in August to the highest level since June 2007, a positive note for the housing industry in a year marked by lagging home sales and sluggish single-family construction.

Gold Reverses Gains as Investors Turn to Fed

Gold prices turned lower in aftermarket trading Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve trimmed interest rates but signaled that officials were divided on how much to ease policy in coming months.