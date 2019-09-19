Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. 

 
Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump is Easing

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse. 

 
Dow Gives Up Gains, Poised for Modest Weekly Loss

U.S. stocks gave up most of their gains heading into the closing bell, though major indexes remain within striking distance of their records. 

 
Bank of Canada Appoints Toni Gravelle as New Deputy Governor

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it is appointing Toni Gravelle as a deputy governor, filling a recently vacated spot on its six-member governing council. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

After attacks on the country's largest oil facilities, Saudi Arabia is reaching out to foreign producers for crude and other petroleum products. Crude-oil prices are up on news the Saudis are importing oil products. 

 
BOE Highlights Growth Threat From 'Entrenched' Brexit Uncertainty

The Bank of England Thursday warned that an extended period of uncertainty about how the U.K. leaves the European Union could further weaken economic growth and inflation. 

 
World Economy to Grow at Lowest Rate Since Financial Crisis: OECD

The global economy is set to grow at the slowest pace since the financial crisis, with business investment and trade hampered by an escalating dispute between the U.S. and China, the OECD said. 

 
Surging Ethane Demand to Trigger Big Gas-Carrier Orders

Ship owners are likely to order up to 40 large ethane carriers over the next 12 months as demand for the gas widely used in the petrochemical industry to make plastics and detergents steadily rises. 

 
Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
SEC's Clayton Says SEC Doesn't Judge Direct Listings

The Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't mind when companies go public using a cheaper 'direct listing' on exchanges instead of a more traditional underwritten IPO, the agency's chairman said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.88107 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.95% 64.74 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI 0.90% 58.6 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pChinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
RE
05:19pTrump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
RE
05:19pChinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief
RE
05:17pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, New York, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Kansas City
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pUtilities Up as Rate Uncertainties Subside -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:07pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Deal View -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pU.S., Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences
RE
05:02pTech Up on IPO Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement
5HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC : HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces the U.S. Department of Defens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group