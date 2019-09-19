Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.

Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump is Easing

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse.

Dow Gives Up Gains, Poised for Modest Weekly Loss

U.S. stocks gave up most of their gains heading into the closing bell, though major indexes remain within striking distance of their records.

Bank of Canada Appoints Toni Gravelle as New Deputy Governor

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it is appointing Toni Gravelle as a deputy governor, filling a recently vacated spot on its six-member governing council.

To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

After attacks on the country's largest oil facilities, Saudi Arabia is reaching out to foreign producers for crude and other petroleum products. Crude-oil prices are up on news the Saudis are importing oil products.

BOE Highlights Growth Threat From 'Entrenched' Brexit Uncertainty

The Bank of England Thursday warned that an extended period of uncertainty about how the U.K. leaves the European Union could further weaken economic growth and inflation.

World Economy to Grow at Lowest Rate Since Financial Crisis: OECD

The global economy is set to grow at the slowest pace since the financial crisis, with business investment and trade hampered by an escalating dispute between the U.S. and China, the OECD said.

Surging Ethane Demand to Trigger Big Gas-Carrier Orders

Ship owners are likely to order up to 40 large ethane carriers over the next 12 months as demand for the gas widely used in the petrochemical industry to make plastics and detergents steadily rises.

Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System in Third Repo Transaction This Week

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

SEC's Clayton Says SEC Doesn't Judge Direct Listings

The Securities and Exchange Commission doesn't mind when companies go public using a cheaper 'direct listing' on exchanges instead of a more traditional underwritten IPO, the agency's chairman said.