Settings
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/19/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. 

 
U.S.-Mexico Tomato Deal Draws Concerns From Retailers, Importers

Retailers and importers warn a new deal with Mexican tomato growers could lead to more expensive and lower-quality tomatoes at the supermarket. 

 
Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production

Oil prices rose Thursday, highlighting fresh signs of pressure on Saudi Arabian output after weekend attacks on one of the kingdom's largest oil facilities. 

 
Argentina's Economy Contracts, as Joblessness Rises

Argentina's economy contracted again in the second quarter while unemployment rose, as the country was slammed by galloping inflation, government austerity and high interest rates. 

 
Bank of Canada Appoints Toni Gravelle as New Deputy Governor

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it is appointing Toni Gravelle as a deputy governor, filling a recently vacated spot on its six-member governing council. 

 
Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump Is Easing

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse. 

 
Dow Gives Up Gains, Poised for Modest Weekly Loss

U.S. stocks gave up most of their gains heading into the closing bell, though major indexes remain within striking distance of their records. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to do what it has promised it always would: give customers every drop of oil they've ordered. 

 
BOE Highlights Growth Threat From 'Entrenched' Brexit Uncertainty

The Bank of England Thursday warned that an extended period of uncertainty about how the U.K. leaves the European Union could further weaken economic growth and inflation. 

 
World Economy to Grow at Lowest Rate Since Financial Crisis: OECD

The global economy is set to grow at the slowest pace since the financial crisis, with business investment and trade hampered by an escalating dispute between the U.S. and China, the OECD said.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.882 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 64.9 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI 0.00% 58.77 Delayed Quote.36.21%
