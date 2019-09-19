Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/19/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting. 

 
China Lowers New Benchmark Lending Rate Again in September

China's new benchmark lending rate fell for the second month in a row in September as funding costs for commercial banks were lowered after the central bank unleashed billions of dollars liquidity into the banking system earlier this week. 

 
Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production

Oil prices rose Thursday, highlighting fresh signs of pressure on Saudi Arabian output after weekend attacks on one of the kingdom's largest oil facilities. 

 
Argentina's Economy Contracts, as Joblessness Rises

Argentina's economy contracted again in the second quarter while unemployment rose, as the country was slammed by galloping inflation, government austerity and high interest rates. 

 
U.S.-Mexico Tomato Deal Could Force Retailers, Importers to Play Ketchup

Retailers and importers warn a new deal with Mexican tomato growers could lead to more expensive and lower-quality tomatoes at the supermarket. 

 
Bank of Canada Appoints Toni Gravelle as New Deputy Governor

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it is appointing Toni Gravelle as a deputy governor, filling a recently vacated spot on its six-member governing council. 

 
House Approves Short-Term Spending Bill

The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday, taking the first step toward avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the month. 

 
Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump Is Easing

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse. 

 
Dow Gives Up Gains, Poised for Modest Weekly Loss

U.S. stocks gave up most of their gains heading into the closing bell, though major indexes remain within striking distance of their records. 

 
To Keep Exports Flowing, Saudi Arabia Looks to Import Oil

Saudi Arabia is pulling out all the stops to do what it has promised it always would: give customers every drop of oil they've ordered.

