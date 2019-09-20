Global Stocks Rise at the End of a Bumpy Week

Global stocks rose at the end of a week that saw an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and dramatic swings in crude prices after an attack on production facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Fed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting

The central bank will study whether to increase its holdings of Treasury securities carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.

China's One-Year LPR Falls Again in September

China's new benchmark lending rate fell for the second month in a row in September, but only by a slim margin that may not be enough to boost an economy that has been slowing at a sharper pace amid a protracted trade fight with the U.S.

India Cuts Taxes on Companies, Foreign Investors

The Indian government announced a series of measures, including a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies, to boost growth that has hit a six-year low.

Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production

Oil prices rose Thursday, highlighting fresh signs of pressure on Saudi Arabian output after weekend attacks on one of the kingdom's largest oil facilities.

Argentina's Economy Contracts, as Joblessness Rises

Argentina's economy contracted again in the second quarter while unemployment rose, as the country was slammed by galloping inflation, government austerity and high interest rates.

U.S.-Mexico Tomato Deal Could Force Retailers, Importers to Play Ketchup

Retailers and importers warn a new deal with Mexican tomato growers could lead to more expensive and lower-quality tomatoes at the supermarket.

Bank of Canada Appoints Toni Gravelle as New Deputy Governor

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it is appointing Toni Gravelle as a deputy governor, filling a recently vacated spot on its six-member governing council.

House Approves Short-Term Spending Bill

The House passed a short-term spending bill Thursday, taking the first step toward avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the month.

Home Sales Inch Up, Raising Hopes That Slump Is Easing

August was the strongest month for sales of U.S. homes in nearly a year and a half, sparking fresh hope that a protracted slump in the housing market may finally be starting to reverse.