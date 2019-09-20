Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/20/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Two Fed Officials Explain Why They Dissented at FOMC Meeting

Two of three Fed officials who opposed this week's central bank rate cut explained why they disagree with the path their colleagues are now following. 

 
Quadruple Witching Brings Potential Volatility

Stock volatility has fallen in recent days. But turbulence could pick up Friday as a flurry of derivatives are set to expire. 

 
Stocks Rise Slightly at the End of a Bumpy Week

U.S. stocks climbed at the end of a week that featured an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and dramatic swings in crude prices after an attack on production facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

 
Fed Adds $75 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $75 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for overnight repurchase agreements to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Rebounds

Eurozone consumers became slightly more upbeat about their prospects in September, a sign that household spending is likely to support economic growth in the currency area over coming months. 

 
Market Calling the Clock On Tech Unicorns

The clock appears to be ticking on the days in which technology companies losing billions of dollars are valued at tens of billions in the public market. That realization may be forcing the hand of today's most richly valued private companies. 

 
Rest Easy: The Fed Isn't Losing Control of Money Markets

Banks' short-term funding costs registered an alarming spike this week, but this just reflects a return to precrisis central banking. 

 
Saudi Oil Attacks Could Halt Natural-Gas Rally

Natural-gas prices have recovered from their summer swoon, but analysts and investors are skeptical that the gains will last, particularly after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. 

 
Powell's Subtle Messaging to Trump on Trade Fight

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference this week carried a subtle message for President Trump: If you're worried about an economic slowdown, find a way to cool down the trade war. 

 
Why Hong Kong's Currency Is Still Rock Solid

The Hong Kong government decided to peg its currency to the dollar during a time of turmoil to restore confidence. The exchange-rate system put in place then should once again weather the turmoil the city is facing.

