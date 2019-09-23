Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone PMI, Durable Goods, Household Spending

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases fresh figures on new-home sales, durable goods and household spending. The eurozone issues figures on activity at factories and service providers, and China releases data on industrial profits.

Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

As Gold Prices Heat Up, Miners Play It Cool

Haunted by their overexpansion during the last gold boom, mining companies are shunning spending and taking a more conservative approach.

Muni-Bond Investors Embrace Higher Risk

Investors are buying hundreds of millions of dollars of debt issues from unrated and below-investment-grade municipal borrowers, a shift in a corner of the bond market commonly considered almost as safe as Treasurys.

Trump Says He Wants 'Complete Deal' With China

President Trump dismissed the trade war as "a little spat" and rejected the notion of accepting a partial trade agreement, saying Beijing's plan to boost purchases of U.S. agriculture exports alone isn't enough.

Fed Officials Explain Dissents From Rate Cut

Two Federal Reserve officials explained why they opposed this week's interest-rate cut, and a third defended the move, as central bankers remained split amid an uncertain outlook for the economy.

Stocks Turn Lower at the End of a Bumpy Week

Major U.S. stock indexes broke a three-week winning streak, closing with a modest loss after a volatile stretch in the markets.

Distressed Debt Trading Overshadows Corporate Bond Market

A sharp rally in the bonds of three distressed companies-McDermott International, California Resources and PG&E-dominated trading in the corporate bond market.

General Motors Strike Unleashes Frenzy of Options Trading

Volumes on GM options hit the highest level since July on Thursday, with some investors bracing for extreme moves in the stock.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 14 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 14 in the past week to 719, its lowest level in more than two years, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.