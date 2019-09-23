Global Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Falter

Global stocks retreated amid fading optimism around U.S.-China trade negotiations as the two countries signaled an agreement remained out of reach.

Germany on Recession's Brink as Factories Slump

Germany's economy is on the brink of recession, according to a survey of purchasing managers that recorded the sharpest fall in business activity in almost seven years during September.

Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone PMI, Durable Goods, Household Spending

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department releases fresh figures on new-home sales, durable goods and household spending. The eurozone issues figures on activity at factories and service providers, and China releases data on industrial profits.

European Car Industry Warns of 'Seismic' No-Deal Brexit Impact

A no-deal Brexit could have catastrophic consequences for the European car industry, automotive trade associations said, calling for it to be ruled out.

Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

As Gold Prices Heat Up, Miners Play It Cool

Haunted by their overexpansion during the last gold boom, mining companies are shunning spending and taking a more conservative approach.

Muni-Bond Investors Embrace Higher Risk

Investors are buying hundreds of millions of dollars of debt issues from unrated and below-investment-grade municipal borrowers, a shift in a corner of the bond market commonly considered almost as safe as Treasurys.

Trump Says He Wants 'Complete Deal' With China

President Trump dismissed the trade war as "a little spat" and rejected the notion of accepting a partial trade agreement, saying Beijing's plan to boost purchases of U.S. agriculture exports alone isn't enough.

Fed Officials Explain Dissents From Rate Cut

Two Federal Reserve officials explained why they opposed this week's interest-rate cut, and a third defended the move, as central bankers remained split amid an uncertain outlook for the economy.

Stocks Turn Lower at the End of a Bumpy Week

Major U.S. stock indexes broke a three-week winning streak, closing with a modest loss after a volatile stretch in the markets.