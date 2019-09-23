Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/23/2019
U.S. Stocks Slump on Disappointing Data

U.S. stocks edged lower, weighed down by declines among shares of industrial and materials companies. 

 
Repo-Market Volatility Raises Concerns About New Benchmark Rate

An interest rate proposed to replace Libor as a new benchmark spiked last week amid tumult in money markets. 

 
Germany on Brink of Recession as Factories Slump

Germany's economy is on the brink of recession, reflecting the deepening hit to its factories from the U.S.-China trade war, uncertainty around the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, and problems in its key automobile sector. 

 
Fed's Williams: Fast Action by Central Bank Helped Calm Short-Term Interest-Rate Markets

A swift response by the Fed last week to market unrest has helped calm short-term market conditions, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Monday. 

 
What Drove SoftBank's Vision Fund Up Is Dragging It Down

Investors' sudden skepticism toward pricey, profitless tech companies is threatening SoftBank's Vision Fund, which may take a hit on some of its biggest investments, including WeWork's parent. 

 
Brazil Opens Up an Economy Long Shielded From Competition

President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is opening up one of the world's most closed big economies, slashing import tariffs on more than 2,300 products and exposing local industries long accustomed to protectionism to the challenges of free trade. 

 
India's Trump-Style Tax Cut Won't Fix the Economy

Corporate tax cuts are good news for the equity market, but don't address the issues that have left India with its slowest growth in years. 

 
European Car Industry Warns of 'Seismic' No-Deal Brexit Impact

A no-deal Brexit could have catastrophic consequences for the European car industry, automotive trade associations said, calling for it to be ruled out. 

 
NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to launch its long-delayed market for bitcoin futures. It is betting that consumers, businesses and Wall Street will embrace cryptocurrencies. 

 
Aramco's Repairs Could Take Months Longer Than Company Anticipates, Contractors Say

Aramco is telling contractors to spare no expense getting facilities in working order after attacks.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -1.46% 8984.2295 End-of-day quote.171.40%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.58% 4.5899 Delayed Quote.3.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.8839 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 0.16% 92.53 Delayed Quote.22.57%
