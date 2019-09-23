Bullard: Fed Will Take Further Rate Changes Meeting by Meeting

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Monday it's unclear right now whether or not his colleagues will support more rate cuts, but said cuts already made have added stimulus to outlook.

U.S. Stocks Pause After Weak Global Data

U.S. stocks ended little changed, with gains across sectors capped by declines among shares of industrial and materials companies.

Repo-Market Volatility Raises Concerns About New Benchmark Rate

An interest rate proposed to replace Libor as a new benchmark spiked last week amid tumult in money markets.

Trade Subdues U.S. Business Activity, Weighs on Europe

Global trade tensions weighed on major world economies in September, as U.S. business activity picked up only slightly and European output slowed.

Fed's Williams: Fast Action by Central Bank Helped Calm Short-Term Interest-Rate Markets

A swift response by the Fed last week to market unrest has helped calm short-term market conditions, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Monday.

Court Overturns FCC Changes in Media-Ownership Rules

A federal appeals court threw out changes to broadcast-media ownership rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2017, saying the agency should have looked more closely at potential effects on minority ownership.

China Moves to Increase Oversight of Tech Companies

The eastern Chinese technology hub of Hangzhou will assign government representatives to work within 100 local companies in a new indication of the Chinese government's increasingly close monitoring of private companies.

What Drove SoftBank's Vision Fund Up Is Dragging It Down

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is counting on five or six IPOs from the Vision Fund's portfolio during the current fiscal year, but many of the fund's companies are still burning through cash and losing money.

Brazil Opens Up an Economy Long Shielded From Competition

President Jair Bolsonaro's administration is opening up one of the world's most closed big economies, slashing import tariffs on more than 2,300 products and exposing local industries long accustomed to protectionism to the challenges of free trade.

India's Trump-Style Tax Cut Won't Fix the Economy

Corporate tax cuts are good news for the equity market, but don't address the issues that have left India with its slowest growth in years.