News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/24/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Turn Lower on Disappointing Data

U.S. stocks climbed on hopes that trade talks with China will soon resume. 

 
U.S. Home Price Growth Loses Momentum

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in July, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, unchanged from the prior month. 

 
Trump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects 'Globalists'

At the U.N., President Trump called upon all nations to respect American sovereignty and the right of the U.S. to protect itself from threats of all kinds, including unfair trade practices. 

 
Freddie Mac Tests Software That Could Boost Mortgage Approvals

Freddie Mac is testing software that could make mortgages more accessible for borrowers who sometimes get locked out of the market. 

 
Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Was Illegal, U.K. Court Rules

The U.K.'s top court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament, an unprecedented judicial rebuke that opens the door to fresh parliamentary challenges to his Brexit strategy. 

 
Shrinking Stock-Market Moves Mask Investor Anxiety

Stocks are barely moving, leaving investors waiting for a catalyst that could push the indexes out of a narrow trading range. 

 
Banks Flood the Fed With Demand for Two-Week Loans

Banks on Tuesday flooded the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with demand for new two-week loans-more than twice what the central bank was offering-in a sign banks could need more cash than Fed officials anticipated. 

 
U.S. Stocks Are Expensive, but for the Right Reasons

There are two beautifully simple explanations for why U.S. stocks are valued so much higher than equities in the rest of the developed world. 

 
Pot Investors and Consumer CEOs Are on Different Trips

The pot industry hasn't experienced the global takeover wave many investors were hoping for-and probably won't for the foreseeable future. 

 
RBA Poised for Rate Cut as Global Easing Wave, Trade Risks Show No Signs of Abating

The Reserve Bank of Australia looks set to lower its official interest rate for the third time this year in October as it moves to keep pace with the recent flurry of cuts by global peers.

CORELOGIC INC -0.46% 45.67 Delayed Quote.37.37%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.88203 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
