Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move ahead with an "official" impeachment effort after reports that the president withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump

U.S. stocks fell as calls for President Trump's impeachment gained momentum and disappointing economic data renewed concerns about slowing growth.

Trump Authorizes Release of Ukraine Call Transcript

President Trump said a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his conversation with Ukraine's president will be released Wednesday, amid a broadening investigation on Capitol Hill into the president's dealings with Kiev.

Corporate Tech Spending Helps Lift U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy is getting a boost as companies pour money into software aimed at driving productivity and revenue growth, creating well paid jobs at the same time.

U.S. Home Price Growth Loses Momentum

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in July, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, unchanged from the prior month.

Tanker Freight Rates Soar as Buyers Try to Replace Saudi Oil

Tanker freight rates soared to their highest levels of the year this week as Asian importers scrambled to secure crude supplies from the U.S. after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities took a big chunk out of global output.

Trump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects 'Globalists'

At the U.N., President Trump called upon all nations to respect American sovereignty and the right of the U.S. to protect itself from threats of all kinds, including unfair trade practices.

Freddie Mac Tests Software That Could Boost Mortgage Approvals

Freddie Mac is testing software that could make mortgages more accessible for borrowers who sometimes get locked out of the market.

Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Was Illegal, U.K. Court Rules

Britain's top court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament this month, an unprecedented judicial rebuke that opens the door to renewed parliamentary challenges to his Brexit strategy.

CDC Reports Rising Incidence of Vaping Injuries

Hundreds of new cases of lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes have arisen during federal and state investigations over the past week, a federal health official told House lawmakers during a hearing on vaping.