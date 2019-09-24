Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Corporate Tech Spending Helps Lift U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy is getting a boost as companies pour money into software aimed at driving productivity and revenue growth, creating well paid jobs at the same time. 

 
Tanker Freight Rates Soar as Buyers Try to Replace Saudi Oil

Tanker freight rates soared to their highest levels of the year this week as Asian importers scrambled to secure crude supplies from the U.S. after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities took a big chunk out of global output. 

 
China's Foreign Minister Warns of 'Endless Troubles' if U.S. and China Decouple

The U.S. and China are at impasse in a more than yearlong trade war, one that some analysts say could lead to a widening chasm between the two countries. 

 
South Korea's Moon Looks to Win Back Central Role in Nuclear Talks

President Moon Jae-in is seeking to reinsert himself into the denuclearization efforts between North Korea and the U.S., after having irritated both sides with his attempts to find a middle ground. 

 
Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move ahead with an "official" impeachment effort after reports that the president withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son. 

 
Ruling Snarls Johnson's Brexit Plan

The U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful ramps up the pressure on Mr. Johnson to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union. 

 
RBNZ Stands Pat; Sees Scope for More Monetary, Fiscal Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 1.0% at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but indicated that further cuts remain likely. 

 
Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump

U.S. stocks fell as calls for President Trump's impeachment gained momentum and disappointing economic data renewed concerns about slowing growth. 

 
Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Was Illegal, U.K. Court Rules

Britain's top court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament this month, an unprecedented judicial rebuke that opens the door to renewed parliamentary challenges to his Brexit strategy. 

 
Renewed Economic Uncertainty Swings Stocks, Ending Recent Lull

Tuesday marked one of the most volatile sessions for stocks in weeks, underscoring worries that political uncertainty and a slowdown in economic activity will prevent major indexes from rising to new peaks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.88255 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 62.63 Delayed Quote.19.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.63287 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
WTI 0.23% 56.96 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : New PEPANZ CEO announced
PU
12:08aBOJ board member says ready to ease again as risks grow
RE
12:02aWorld Bank's Georgieva to be first IMF chief from emerging economy
RE
09/24Asian stocks rattled as Trump impeachment bid raises new risks
RE
09/24Dollar on defensive as Trump's impeachment inquiry, weak data weigh
RE
09/24GARY PETERS : Peters Applauds Tariff Decision to Protect Michigan Cherry Growers
PU
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/24CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Australia eye closer ties based on mutual respect, trust
PU
09/24ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sees Strong Growth for Cambodia in 2019, Highlights Need for Economic Diversification
PU
09/24ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Revises Lao PDR Outlook; Economy to Moderate in 2019 and 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
4Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
5Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group