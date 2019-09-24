Corporate Tech Spending Helps Lift U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy is getting a boost as companies pour money into software aimed at driving productivity and revenue growth, creating well paid jobs at the same time.

Tanker Freight Rates Soar as Buyers Try to Replace Saudi Oil

Tanker freight rates soared to their highest levels of the year this week as Asian importers scrambled to secure crude supplies from the U.S. after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities took a big chunk out of global output.

China's Foreign Minister Warns of 'Endless Troubles' if U.S. and China Decouple

The U.S. and China are at impasse in a more than yearlong trade war, one that some analysts say could lead to a widening chasm between the two countries.

South Korea's Moon Looks to Win Back Central Role in Nuclear Talks

President Moon Jae-in is seeking to reinsert himself into the denuclearization efforts between North Korea and the U.S., after having irritated both sides with his attempts to find a middle ground.

Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move ahead with an "official" impeachment effort after reports that the president withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Ruling Snarls Johnson's Brexit Plan

The U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful ramps up the pressure on Mr. Johnson to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union.

RBNZ Stands Pat; Sees Scope for More Monetary, Fiscal Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 1.0% at a policy meeting on Wednesday, but indicated that further cuts remain likely.

Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump

U.S. stocks fell as calls for President Trump's impeachment gained momentum and disappointing economic data renewed concerns about slowing growth.

Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Was Illegal, U.K. Court Rules

Britain's top court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament this month, an unprecedented judicial rebuke that opens the door to renewed parliamentary challenges to his Brexit strategy.

Renewed Economic Uncertainty Swings Stocks, Ending Recent Lull

Tuesday marked one of the most volatile sessions for stocks in weeks, underscoring worries that political uncertainty and a slowdown in economic activity will prevent major indexes from rising to new peaks.