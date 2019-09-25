Fed's Evans Doesn't See More Rate Cuts for 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday he didn't expect more interest rate cuts this year.

U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal Giving American Food Products More Access

Japan will open its markets to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products by eliminating or reducing tariffs.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks climbed as hopes for a trade deal overshadowed worries about political uncertainty in Washington.

Rough Transcript Shows Trump Pressed Ukraine on Biden

President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to look into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, according to a document of a July phone call released by the White House.

Iranian President Spurns Talks as Long as U.S. Sanctions Are in Place

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would never engage in negotiations with the U.S. as long as the Trump administration is applying tough sanctions on Tehran.

New York Fed Boosts Size of Repurchase Operations

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would increase the size of overnight cash loans to $100 billion from $75 billion.

Dollar's Rally Shows Faith in U.S. Growth

The U.S. dollar rose to a three-week high Wednesday, illustrating investors' faith that domestic economic growth will continue outpacing the rest of the world despite increasing political uncertainty.

During Last Impeachment Proceedings, Investors Stuck With Hot Stocks

It might be time for investors to start thinking about their impeachment strategies. Tuesday, only two sectors, consumer staples and utilities, remained in the green at the end of the day, but some analysts say investors shouldn't be worried.

Big Volatility Wagers Hit Markets

As U.S. stocks logged one of the most volatile days in recent weeks Tuesday, some investors positioned for bigger swings.

Cost of Employer-Provided Health Coverage Passes $20,000 a Year

The average total cost of employer-provided health coverage passed $20,000 for a family plan this year, according to a new survey, a landmark that will likely resonate politically as health care has become an early focus of the presidential campaign.