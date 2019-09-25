Fed's Evans Doesn't See More Rate Cuts for 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday he didn't expect more interest rate cuts this year.

U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal on Farm Goods, Digital Trade

The limited accord, reached on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is potentially the first step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks climbed as hopes for a trade deal overshadowed worries about political uncertainty in Washington.

FDA's Acting Chief Says Agency Acted Too Slowly to Avoid Vaping Crisis

The Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner said the agency moved too slowly to avoid the vaping health crisis, which has been linked to hundreds of lung injuries and some deaths.

Rough Transcript Shows Trump Pressed Ukraine on Biden

President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to look into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, according to a document about a July phone call released by the White House.

Iranian President Spurns Talks as Long as U.S. Sanctions Are in Place

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would never engage in negotiations with the U.S. as long as the Trump administration is applying tough sanctions on Tehran.

New York Fed Boosts Size of Repurchase Operations

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would increase the size of overnight cash loans to $100 billion from $75 billion.

Dollar's Rally Shows Faith in U.S. Growth

The U.S. dollar rose to a three-week high Wednesday, illustrating investors' faith that domestic economic growth will continue outpacing the rest of the world despite increasing political uncertainty.

During Last Impeachment Proceedings, Investors Stuck With Hot Stocks

It might be time for investors to start thinking about their impeachment strategies. Tuesday, only two sectors, consumer staples and utilities, remained in the green at the end of the day, but some analysts say investors shouldn't be worried.

Big Volatility Wagers Hit Markets

As U.S. stocks logged one of the most volatile days in recent weeks Tuesday, some investors positioned for bigger swings.