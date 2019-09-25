Impeachment Could Derail U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

President Trump cast doubt on getting a congressional vote on his reworked trade deal with Mexico and Canada, citing Democrats' push for impeachment.

Germany's Lautenschläger Resigns From ECB Board

The most senior German official at the bank said she would leave in October, more than two years before her term was due to end.

Fed's Kaplan: Odds of U.S. Recession in Next 12 Months 'Relatively Low'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday that while U.S. economic growth is slowing, the odds of a recession in the next 12 months are low, and so he's comfortable with the current level of interest rates.

U.S. Stocks Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal

U.S. stocks climbed as hopes for a trade deal overshadowed worries about political uncertainty in Washington.

Fed's Evans Doesn't See More Rate Cuts for 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday he didn't expect more interest rate cuts this year.

U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal on Farm Goods, Digital Trade

The limited accord, reached on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is potentially the first step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

FDA's Acting Chief Says Agency Acted Too Slowly to Avoid Vaping Crisis

The Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner said the agency moved too slowly to avoid the vaping health crisis, which has been linked to hundreds of lung injuries and some deaths.

Rough Transcript Shows Trump Pressed Ukraine on Biden

President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to look into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, according to a document about a July phone call released by the White House.

Iranian President Spurns Talks as Long as U.S. Sanctions Are in Place

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country would engage in no new negotiations with the U.S. until it lifted economic sanctions, while signaling that Tehran was open to a new, broader deal if that condition were met.

New York Fed Boosts Size of Repurchase Operations

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would increase the size of overnight cash loans to $100 billion from $75 billion.