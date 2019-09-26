Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/26/2019 | 03:16am EDT
German Consumers See Rosier Picture for October

Consumer sentiment in Germany is set to improve in October following the ECB's easing package, according to the latest GfK survey. 

 
China Says Pork Inflation Slowing, Production Recovering

China's pork-price gains have slowed amid early signs of recovery in pig farming ahead of the coming National Day holiday, an official said. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Odds of U.S. Recession in Next 12 Months 'Relatively Low'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday that while U.S. economic growth is slowing, the odds of a recession in the next 12 months are low, and so he's comfortable with the current level of interest rates. 

 
Germany's Lautenschläger Resigns From ECB Board

The most senior German official at the bank said she would leave in October, more than two years before her term was due to end. 

 
British Leader Goads Rivals to End His Rule, Call New Vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned defiantly to a reconvened Parliament after a court ruled he had suspended it illegally, urging the opposition to pass a no-confidence motion and spur an election. 

 
Impeachment Could Derail U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

President Trump cast doubt on getting a congressional vote on his reworked trade deal with Mexico and Canada, citing Democrats' push for impeachment. 

 
Fed's Evans Doesn't See More Rate Cuts for 2019

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday he didn't expect more interest rate cuts this year. 

 
U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal on Farm Goods, Digital Trade

The limited accord, reached on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is potentially the first step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries. 

 
Iranian President Spurns Talks as Long as U.S. Sanctions Are in Place

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country would engage in no new negotiations with the U.S. until it lifted economic sanctions, while signaling that Tehran was open to a new, broader deal if that condition were met. 

 
Big Volatility Wagers Hit Markets

As U.S. stocks logged one of the most volatile days in recent weeks Tuesday, some investors positioned for bigger swings.

