News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/26/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Central-Bank Hawks Raise Their Voices Against Low Rates

Major central banks have seen more internal dissent over adding stimulus or have opted to leave monetary policy unchanged in recent weeks, a shift after a wave of easing earlier this year amid cooling global growth. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop on Political Uncertainty

U.S. stocks fell as the release of a whistleblower complaint that has sparked an impeachment push against President Trump clouded the political outlook. 

 
Big Banks Loom Over Fed Repo Efforts

The dominance of big firms trading in the overnight market for cash loans is hampering Federal Reserve efforts to calm short-term funding markets. 

 
Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates for a second consecutive month after inflation slowed to its 3% target amid economic stagnation. 

 
U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised in Second Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth was unrevised in the second quarter, although a key measure of U.S. corporate profits was revised lower. 

 
Fed Adds $110.1 Billion to Financial System in Latest Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $110.1 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Run on Momentum Stocks Is Punishing a Surprising Group

Payment processor stocks, not FAANG shares, are taking the brunt of September's selling. 

 
Don't Believe the Comeback Story for Cheap Stocks

Value stocks have become negatively correlated with high-quality ones, making it hard to turn around a decade of underperformance. 

 
How Impeachment Could Matter for Markets

Investors would be wise to treat the impeachment process as political theater, but they should also focus on the possible policy impacts. 

 
China Commerce Ministry: China Has Agreed to Buy 'Sizable Amounts' of Soybeans, Pork From U.S.

China's Commerce Ministry said that Chinese companies have agreed to buy "sizable amounts" of soybeans and pork from the U.S. ahead of planned high-level talks in Washington next month.

SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
