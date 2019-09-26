Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/26/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Trump's Fed Attacks Are Helping to Drive Rate Cuts, Paper Says

New research says the president's attacks on the Fed and its interest-rate policy are influencing market expectations and, in turn, the choices central bankers make. 

 
Washington Gives Exchange-Traded Funds Fast Lane to Market

Wall Street on Thursday got relief for one of its faster-growing inventions, with regulators clearing a path for exchange-traded funds to be issued more easily. 

 
Trade Concerns Push Up Treasurys

U.S. government bonds gained after fresh signs that trade tensions could pressure economic growth. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Slide After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices fell after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose more than analysts expected. 

 
Treasury to Sell $87 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $87 billion in securities, comprising 13- and 26-week bills. 

 
How Impeachment Could Matter for Markets

Investors would be wise to treat the impeachment process as political theater, but they should also focus on the possible policy impacts. 

 
Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Again

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates for a second consecutive month after inflation slowed to its 3% target amid economic stagnation. 

 
Central-Bank Hawks Raise Their Voices Against Low Rates

Major central banks have seen more internal dissent over adding stimulus or have opted to leave monetary policy unchanged in recent weeks, a shift after a wave of easing earlier this year amid cooling global growth. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop on Political Uncertainty

U.S. stocks fell as the release of a whistleblower complaint that has sparked an impeachment push against President Trump clouded the political outlook. 

 
Big Banks Loom Over Fed Repo Efforts

The dominance of big firms trading in the overnight market for cash loans is hampering Federal Reserve efforts to calm short-term funding markets.

HOT NEWS
