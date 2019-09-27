Trump's Fed Attacks Are Helping to Drive Rate Cuts, Paper Says

New research says the president's attacks on the Fed and its interest-rate policy are influencing market expectations and, in turn, the choices central bankers make.

Fed's Kashkari: Monetary Policy Shouldn't Be Driven By Financial-Stability Concerns

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that as the Fed weighs its next move on interest rates, it shouldn't be worried that lower rates will lead to financial instability.

Slower Sales, Lower Producer Prices Weigh on China's Industrial Profits

Earnings at China's large industrial companies dropped in August amid slower sales and deepening producer-price deflation.

China Still Can't Break Into FTSE Russell's Bond Index

FTSE Russell held off on adding Chinese government bonds to its key benchmarks, saying international investors still had important reservations about investing in the country's debt markets.

Washington Gives Exchange-Traded Funds Fast Lane to Market

Wall Street on Thursday got relief for one of its faster-growing inventions, with regulators clearing a path for exchange-traded funds to be issued more easily.

Trade Concerns Push Up Treasurys

U.S. government bonds gained after fresh signs that trade tensions could pressure economic growth.

How Impeachment Could Matter for Markets

Investors would be wise to treat the impeachment process as political theater, but they should also focus on the possible policy impacts.

Natural-Gas Prices Slide After Storage Data

Natural-gas prices fell after government data showed U.S. stockpiles rose more than analysts expected.

Treasury to Sell $87 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $87 billion in securities, comprising 13- and 26-week bills.

Senate Passes Short-Term Spending Measure

The Senate passed a short-term funding measure to stave off a possible government shutdown after the end of the month, sending the legislation to President Trump's desk just days before the end of the federal fiscal year on Sept. 30.