Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Sharply in August

U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, signaling a key pillar of the economy could be losing momentum as the global economy wobbles and trade tensions remain high. 

 
Stocks Edge Up as Financial Shares Rally

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as a rally in shares of big banks and other financial companies was partially offset by losses in technology stocks. 

 
U.S. Inflation Decelerated in August

U.S. inflation slowed in August after a pickup in the previous month, as lower prices for energy, food and durable goods offset steady growth in services prices. 

 
Banks Stay Gloomy on Oil, Shrugging Off Attacks

Strikes on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out 5% of global supply earlier this month have done little to shift sentiment among investment banks about the prospects for oil markets. 

 
Fed Adds $71.7 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Deal

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $71.7 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Green Investments Are in the Black

Renewable-energy companies' returns are looking better just as fossil-fuel companies are struggling. 

 
Oil Extends Drop After Report On Iran Sanctions

Oil futures extended a decline after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on the country in exchange for talks. 

 
Health-Care Turmoil Adds to Debt Investors' Concerns

The health-care sector is emerging as a surprising trouble spot in the corporate debt market, dragged down by threats to what investors have long viewed as a stable part of the economy 

 
Fed's Kashkari: Monetary Policy Shouldn't Be Driven By Financial-Stability Concerns

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that as the Fed weighs its next move on interest rates, it shouldn't be worried that lower rates will lead to financial instability.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 62.38 Delayed Quote.15.11%
WTI 0.37% 56.47 Delayed Quote.25.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aOil prices head for weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
11:38aOil prices head for weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
11:38aTrump Rejects Iranian President's Claim Over Sanctions Offer
DJ
11:34aWells Fargo taps BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO
RE
11:33aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Kansas City Area Employment – August 2019
PU
11:32aS.Africa's Woolworths buoyed by fashion turnaround, shares rise
RE
11:31aCHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo taps BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO
RE
11:18aCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Choir Tour 2020 Fundraising Kicks Off
PU
11:18aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group