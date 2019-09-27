U.S. Consumer Spending Slowed Sharply in August

U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, signaling a key pillar of the economy could be losing momentum as the global economy wobbles and trade tensions remain high.

Stocks Edge Up as Financial Shares Rally

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as a rally in shares of big banks and other financial companies was partially offset by losses in technology stocks.

U.S. Inflation Decelerated in August

U.S. inflation slowed in August after a pickup in the previous month, as lower prices for energy, food and durable goods offset steady growth in services prices.

Banks Stay Gloomy on Oil, Shrugging Off Attacks

Strikes on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out 5% of global supply earlier this month have done little to shift sentiment among investment banks about the prospects for oil markets.

Fed Adds $71.7 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Deal

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $71.7 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Green Investments Are in the Black

Renewable-energy companies' returns are looking better just as fossil-fuel companies are struggling.

Oil Extends Drop After Report On Iran Sanctions

Oil futures extended a decline after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on the country in exchange for talks.

Health-Care Turmoil Adds to Debt Investors' Concerns

The health-care sector is emerging as a surprising trouble spot in the corporate debt market, dragged down by threats to what investors have long viewed as a stable part of the economy

Fed's Kashkari: Monetary Policy Shouldn't Be Driven By Financial-Stability Concerns

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that as the Fed weighs its next move on interest rates, it shouldn't be worried that lower rates will lead to financial instability.