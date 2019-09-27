Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/27/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Threats

Dwindling optimism about trade and lackluster economic data weighed on stocks, setting up major U.S. indexes for a second straight week of losses. 

 
Fed's Harker: Fed Should Hold Firm on Rates Right Now

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still opposes lowering the central bank's short-term rate target. 

 
Auto Makers Set to Meet With Justice Department on Antitrust Probe

Four car makers facing a federal antitrust probe for emissions deal with California will begin meeting with the Justice Department next week, as the department is facing questions about its decision to investigate an issue with high political stakes. 

 
Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude. 

 
Global Slowdown Spreads Across U.S. Economy

Consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, signaling a key pillar of the economy could be losing momentum as the global economy wobbles and trade tensions remain high. 

 
U.S. Inflation Decelerated in August

U.S. inflation slowed in August after a pickup in the previous month, as lower prices for energy, food and durable goods offset steady growth in services prices. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by six in the past week to 713, its lowest level since May 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Banks Stay Gloomy on Oil, Shrugging Off Attacks

Strikes on Saudi oil facilities that knocked out 5% of global supply earlier this month have done little to shift sentiment among investment banks about the prospects for oil markets. 

 
Fed Adds $71.7 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Deal

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $71.7 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Green Investments Are in the Black

Renewable-energy companies' returns are looking better just as fossil-fuel companies are struggling.

