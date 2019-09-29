Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: China PMI and September U.S. Employment

The week ahead brings data from important business surveys, trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world, and the all-important monthly employment report. 

 
Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow. 

 
Fewer Stocks Are Participating in the Market's Rally

U.S. stock indexes are hovering near records, but many stocks are struggling to break out of a narrow trading range to hit new highs. 

 
Fed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on E-Brokers

A key element of the business model for electronic brokers was rising interest rates, but a flip in Federal Reserve policy has changed the dynamics. 

 
'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors. 

 
Stocks Slump as Investors Weigh Trade Threats

Dwindling optimism about trade and lackluster economic data weighed on stocks, pushing major U.S. indexes to a second consecutive week of losses. 

 
Fed's Harker: Fed Should Hold Firm on Rates Right Now

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still opposes lowering the central bank's short-term rate target. 

 
Auto Makers Set to Meet With Justice Department on Antitrust Probe

Four car makers facing a federal antitrust probe for emissions deal with California will begin meeting with the Justice Department next week, as the department is facing questions about its decision to investigate an issue with high political stakes. 

 
Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude. 

 
Global Slowdown Spreads Across U.S. Economy

Consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, signaling a key pillar of the economy could be losing momentum as the global economy wobbles and trade tensions remain high.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 61.88 Delayed Quote.15.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.15% 64.696 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
WTI -0.14% 55.98 Delayed Quote.24.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply
PU
09:33pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Private firm offers palay drying, storage for Isabela farmers
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:08pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
08:54pJapan's August factory output fall more than expected on slowing overseas demand
RE
08:52pBOJ board debated near-term stimulus in September - summary
RE
08:52pAsian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
RE
08:51pDollar supported as fears of ramp up in Sino-U.S. trade war ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD : FAR EAST ORCHARD : Analyst Briefing
2ATOS : ATOS : McAfee MPOWER 2019
3GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : GRIDSUM : Announces Management Changes
4SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG LTD : SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG : Discloseable Transaction - Incorporation of a Joint Ventur..
5SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Updates on the Progress of the Qianhai Project ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group