Economy Week Ahead: China PMI and September U.S. Employment

The week ahead brings data from important business surveys, trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world, and the all-important monthly employment report.

Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow.

Fewer Stocks Are Participating in the Market's Rally

U.S. stock indexes are hovering near records, but many stocks are struggling to break out of a narrow trading range to hit new highs.

Fed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on E-Brokers

A key element of the business model for electronic brokers was rising interest rates, but a flip in Federal Reserve policy has changed the dynamics.

'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors.

Stocks Slump as Investors Weigh Trade Threats

Dwindling optimism about trade and lackluster economic data weighed on stocks, pushing major U.S. indexes to a second consecutive week of losses.

Fed's Harker: Fed Should Hold Firm on Rates Right Now

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said he still opposes lowering the central bank's short-term rate target.

Auto Makers Set to Meet With Justice Department on Antitrust Probe

Four car makers facing a federal antitrust probe for emissions deal with California will begin meeting with the Justice Department next week, as the department is facing questions about its decision to investigate an issue with high political stakes.

Russian, Iraqi, Emirati Oil Producers Benefit as Saudis Recover From Attack

Russia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are among the handful of oil producers benefiting from the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil-processing facility, as Asian buyers seek alternatives to the kingdom's highest-quality crude.

Global Slowdown Spreads Across U.S. Economy

Consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, signaling a key pillar of the economy could be losing momentum as the global economy wobbles and trade tensions remain high.