News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 03:16am EDT
The Bad News on China's Economy Gets a Little Better This Month

Gauges of China's manufacturing activity rebounded in September thanks to improving domestic demand, but orders from overseas markets remained subdued amid a protracted trade fight between Beijing and Washington. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: China PMI and September U.S. Employment

The week ahead brings data from important business surveys, trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world, and the all-important monthly employment report. 

 
Shale Boom Is Slowing Just When the World Needs Oil Most

The U.S. shale boom is slowing, as technology advances that helped unlock record amounts of oil and gas have begun to level off and productivity of even new wells begins to slow. 

 
Fed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on E-Brokers

A key element of the business model for electronic brokers was rising interest rates, but a flip in Federal Reserve policy has changed the dynamics. 

 
'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors. 

 
Fewer Stocks Are Participating in the Market's Rally

U.S. stock indexes are hovering near records, but many stocks are struggling to break out of a narrow trading range to hit new highs. 

 
Investors Are Moving Into Storage Units

Low interest rates and lingering fears of a recession have pushed investors toward self-storage stocks this year. 

 
U.K. Experience Suggests Inverted Yield Curve Isn't All Gloom and Doom

A widely watched U.S. recession signal has been blinking red for months now. Yet the performance of that gauge, the yield curve, in Britain suggests it is less worrisome than the American experience indicates. 

 
Electric-Car Dreams Could Fall a Nickel Short

Global producers of electric cars have big ambitions and a bigger problem: Supplies of a key material, nickel, are lacking. 

 
Why Precious Metals Have Become More Appealing

Unlike stocks and bonds, precious metals don't give investors any income simply for holding them. So why are they poised to be the market's best performers in the third quarter?

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 0.26% 17410 End-of-day quote.66.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 60.86 Delayed Quote.15.51%
WTI -0.54% 55.76 Delayed Quote.24.91%
03:39aThomas Cook customers may face two-month delay for refunds - watchdog
RE
03:38aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Quarterly non-financial accounts for the Institutional Sectors
PU
03:35aSouth African rand weaker as investors seek shelter in dollar
RE
03:34aOil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset
RE
03:32aUK shares little changed, GSK gains
RE
03:29aEXCLUSIVE : Fintech firm Revolut to hire 3500 staff in global push with Visa
RE
03:28aChina says China-US 'decoupling' would harm both sides
RE
03:18aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel Friday, 27 September 2019
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
3RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
4Oil prices fall as China's economic outlook still weak
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout

