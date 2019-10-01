Fed's Evans: U.S. Still on Path for 'Solid' 2.25% GDP This Year

Chicago Fed president sees inflation slowly moving up to Fed's 2% target over next several years.

Stocks Rise as Investors Take Global Economy's Pulse

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies and global stocks edged higher, as investors awaited key data on the health of the world economy.

Australia's RBA Bites the Bullet, Cuts Cash Rate Again

The Reserve Bank of Australia responded to falling interest rates globally by cutting its official benchmark rate for a third time this year, and leaving the door open to more cuts.

South Korea Inflation Slowed to Record Low in September

South Korea's inflation slowed to a record low amid growing concerns about subdued price growth, as the economy cools. The benchmark consumer-price index fell 0.4% in September from a year earlier after being flat in August.

Japan Big Manufacturers' Sentiment Weakest in Six Years

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the weakest level in more than six years in the three months to September amid growing trade tensions and the slowdown in China and other Asian countries, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.

Turkey Predicts Economic Rebound

Turkey's government predicted the recession-hit economy would rebound sharply with growth of 5% next year, a bright outlook many economists deemed unrealistic.

Bonds Post Fourth Consecutive Quarterly Gain

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday after investors added safe assets at the end of the quarter.

U.K. Regulator Tells Auditors to Be Tougher on 'Going Concern' Assessment

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council tightened a key accounting standard used to assess a company's health following a string of corporate collapses in Britain.

Real-Estate Mogul Is Behind Hottest Stock in the Oil Patch

Contango, the hottest stock in the oil patch, has a well-known real-estate investor to thank for its more than doubling in recent weeks. The shares rose 184% in September.

Egg Glut Deepens Problems in Farm Economy

Cal-Maine Foods, the nation's largest egg producer, said it is being hit hard by a glut of eggs that has pushed prices sharply lower over the past year.