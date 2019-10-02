Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/02/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus. 

 
Fed's Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy in a Good Place

New York Fed leader John Williams said the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there. 

 
Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys

A sharp rally in U.S. government bonds entered its second day Wednesday, fueled by investors' mounting concern about the strength of the global economy. 

 
Safety Stocks Fail to Provide Investors Refuge

Stocks have retreated sharply to start the fourth quarter, and even the areas of the market that investors typically reach for when they're worried about volatility have taken a hit, too. 

 
CFTC Says Enforcing Risk-Management Rules Is a Priority

In a first, the swaps regulator charged a bank with violating risk-management regulations put in place after the financial crisis. 

 
Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second consecutive session as worries intensified about slowing U.S. manufacturing activity that could presage a possible economic downturn. 

 
Oil Extends Losing Streak on Fears of Excess Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices slid for the seventh consecutive session, hitting a nearly two-month low after weekly inventory figures reignited worries about a supply glut. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 135,000 Jobs In September

Private employers in the nonfarm sector added more jobs in September than economists expected, according to the ADP National Employment Report. 

 
Johnson's Last-Ditch Brexit Bid Meets Skepticism in EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new proposals over Brexit met with skepticism from European officials Wednesday, setting the stage for weeks of tense maneuvering before the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the EU on Oct. 31. 

 
Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks

The U.S.-China trade dispute, corporate earnings season and the deadline for Brexit are likely to shape equity trading this month.

