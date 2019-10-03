Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:16am EDT
U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus. 

 
Fed's Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy in a Good Place

New York Fed leader John Williams said the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there. 

 
Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys

A sharp rally in U.S. government bonds entered its second day Wednesday, fueled by investors' mounting concern about the strength of the global economy. 

 
Safety Stocks Fail to Provide Investors Refuge

Stocks have retreated sharply to start the fourth quarter, and even the areas of the market that investors typically reach for when they're worried about volatility have taken a hit, too. 

 
Hong Kong's August Retail Sales Plunge, Worst Decline on Record

Value of retail sales in Hong Kong fell 23% in August from a year ago, the worst monthly decline on record, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. 

 
Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty

Shares of home builders were a relative bright spot Wednesday in a sea of red in the stock market. 

 
CFTC Says Enforcing Risk-Management Rules Is a Priority

In a first, the swaps regulator charged a bank with violating risk-management regulations put in place after the financial crisis. 

 
Winners in the Trade War: Tariff and Trade Experts

The job market for trade professionals has ballooned as companies come to grips with complexities of trade regulations. 

 
Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second consecutive session as worries intensified about slowing U.S. manufacturing activity that could presage a possible economic downturn. 

 
Oil Extends Losing Streak on Fears of Excess Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices slid for the seventh consecutive session, hitting a nearly two-month low after weekly inventory figures reignited worries about a supply glut.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34aBOJ'S FUNO : Global recovery delayed, no sign of it happening yet
RE
01:32aAbout $4 billion Hong Kong deposits may have left for Singapore as protests rage - Goldman
RE
01:29aYes Bank Says Financial, Operating Metrics Sound; Shares Rebound
DJ
01:28aAustralian car sales slump again in September as banks tighten lending
RE
01:19aCanada's Iamgold halts some work at Rosebel mine in Suriname
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09aStocks on tenterhooks as U.S. recession signs build
RE
01:04aUber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses
RE
01:04aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Pilot survey of the Estonian Labour Force Survey is about to begin
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group