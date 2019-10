U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus.

Fed's Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy in a Good Place

New York Fed leader John Williams said the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there.

Safety Seeking Investors Fuel Surge in U.S. Treasurys

A sharp rally in U.S. government bonds entered its second day Wednesday, fueled by investors' mounting concern about the strength of the global economy.

Safety Stocks Fail to Provide Investors Refuge

Stocks have retreated sharply to start the fourth quarter, and even the areas of the market that investors typically reach for when they're worried about volatility have taken a hit, too.

Hong Kong's August Retail Sales Plunge, Worst Decline on Record

Value of retail sales in Hong Kong fell 23% in August from a year ago, the worst monthly decline on record, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty

Shares of home builders were a relative bright spot Wednesday in a sea of red in the stock market.

CFTC Says Enforcing Risk-Management Rules Is a Priority

In a first, the swaps regulator charged a bank with violating risk-management regulations put in place after the financial crisis.

Winners in the Trade War: Tariff and Trade Experts

The job market for trade professionals has ballooned as companies come to grips with complexities of trade regulations.

Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second consecutive session as worries intensified about slowing U.S. manufacturing activity that could presage a possible economic downturn.

Oil Extends Losing Streak on Fears of Excess Supply

U.S. crude-oil prices slid for the seventh consecutive session, hitting a nearly two-month low after weekly inventory figures reignited worries about a supply glut.