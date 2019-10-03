Stocks Turn Higher on Hopes for Rate Cut

U.S. stocks swung sharply in another volatile session as investors bet a string of disappointing economic data would spur the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates.

Services Stumble Threatens Sharper Global Slowdown

Activity in the U.S. and eurozone services sectors softened in September, according to surveys of purchasing managers, suggesting a manufacturing downturn is spreading to other parts of the global economy.

Retailers Give Sunny Holiday Forecast but Sound a Warning

Retailers expect a strong holiday shopping season, but warn that global political and economic uncertainty could erode consumer confidence and spending.

New York Fed Adds About $33.6 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $33.55 billion to the financial system by using the repo market to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Trump Urges China, Along With Ukraine, to Investigate Bidens

President Trump called for Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, doubling down on his efforts to push foreign countries to undertake probes that could benefit his re-election campaign.

Old Swiss Franc Mortgages Could Come Back to Haunt Polish Banks

The European Union's top court ruled in favor of Polish consumers who took out low-rate mortgages tied to the Swiss franc years ago, only to see the currency and their repayments soar-potentially leaving banks on the hook for billions of dollars.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

Initial jobless claims were up 4,000 to 219,000 in the week ending Sept. 28, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 215,000 claims.

Euro Drifts Toward Its Lowest Level Against Dollar In Years

The euro briefly sank below $1.09 this week, the lowest since 2017, as Europe takes the brunt of a global slowdown. Investors are now questioning: How low can it go?

Repo Crunch Gives Ammo to Banks on Regulation, but Not Much

Postcrisis regulations may have played a role in recent funding-market disruptions. That doesn't mean they are about to change.

Turkish CPI Inflation Falls to Two-Year Low

Turkey's annual inflation dropped below 10% for the first time in more than two years thanks to a more stable currency, bolstering expectations for further rate cuts from the central bank.