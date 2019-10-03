Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/03/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed's Mester Warns Low Rates Can Fuel Financial Imbalances

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said there was a risk of financial imbalances developing in an environment of low interest rates and that the central bank had relatively few tools to address such issues outside of monetary policy. 

 
EU Pledges Restraint as U.S. Moves to Add Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said Washington would impose levies starting Oct. 18 on $7.5 billion of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled Airbus SE subsidies illegal. 

 
Soybean Futures Bounce Back After China Restarts Purchases

Soybean prices have rallied since China resumed purchases of the key U.S. crop ahead of trade talks in Washington next week. 

 
Retailers Give Sunny Holiday Forecast but Sound a Warning

Retailers expect a strong holiday shopping season, but warn that global political and economic uncertainty could erode consumer confidence and spending. 

 
Stocks Bounce Back on Hopes for Rate Cut

U.S. stocks rebounded as investors bet a string of disappointing economic data would spur the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates. 

 
Services Stumble Threatens Sharper Slowdown

U.S. services-sector activity last month expanded at its slowest pace in three years, prompting concerns a manufacturing downturn is spreading across the economy. 

 
Euro Drifts Toward Its Lowest Level Against Dollar In Years

The euro briefly sank below $1.09 this week, the lowest since 2017, as Europe takes the brunt of a global slowdown. Investors are now questioning: How low can it go? 

 
Turkish CPI Inflation Falls to Two-Year Low

Turkey's annual inflation dropped below 10% for the first time in more than two years thanks to a more stable currency, bolstering expectations for further rate cuts from the central bank. 

 
New York Fed Adds About $33.6 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $33.55 billion to the financial system by using the repo market to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Old Swiss Franc Mortgages Could Come Back to Haunt Polish Banks

The European Union's top court ruled in favor of Polish consumers who took out low-rate mortgages tied to the Swiss franc years ago, only to see the currency and their repayments soar-potentially leaving banks on the hook for billions of dollars.

