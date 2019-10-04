What to Watch in Friday's Jobs Report

The September employment report will provide the latest snapshot of the U.S. economy's health during a period of global turbulence and heightened uncertainty over trade.

Clarida Says Fed Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest U.S. economic expansion alive.

India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate

India's central bank cut its main lending rate for the fifth time this year to 5.15% from 5.40%, the lowest level since 2010.

Fed's Mester Warns Low Rates Can Fuel Financial Imbalances

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said there was a risk of financial imbalances developing in an environment of low interest rates and that the central bank had relatively few tools to address such issues outside of monetary policy.

Australia's Central Bank Ramps Up Global Downturn Warning

The Reserve Bank of Australia warned of growing risk of a deeper slowdown in the global economy, highlighting everything from protests in Hong Kong and rising military tensions in the Middle East as potential factors that could stall growth.

EU Pledges Restraint as U.S. Moves to Add Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said Washington would impose levies starting Oct. 18 on $7.5 billion of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled Airbus SE subsidies illegal.

Soybean Futures Bounce Back After China Restarts Purchases

Soybean prices have rallied since China resumed purchases of the key U.S. crop ahead of trade talks in Washington next week.

Retailers Give Sunny Holiday Forecast but Sound a Warning

Retailers expect a strong holiday shopping season, but warn that global political and economic uncertainty could erode consumer confidence and spending.

Stocks Bounce Back on Hopes for Rate Cut

U.S. stocks rebounded as investors bet a string of disappointing economic data would spur the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates.

Services Stumble Threatens Sharper Slowdown

U.S. services-sector activity last month expanded at its slowest pace in three years, prompting concerns a manufacturing downturn is spreading across the economy.