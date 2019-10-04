U.S. Economy Added 136,000 Jobs in September

U.S. employers added jobs at a steady pace last month, and the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low, signaling the labor market continues to provide opportunities for Americans in search of work despite a broader economic slowdown.

U.S. Stock Futures Swing Higher

U.S. stock futures turned higher after the September jobs report showed employers added jobs at a steady pace and the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low.

U.S. Trade Gap Widened in August

The trade gap widened in August, a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a global economic slowdown.

Banks Expected to Get Break on Post-Crisis Rules

The Fed is expected next week to complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations.

India Slashes Interest Rate, Growth Forecast as Slump Stretches On

India's central bank cut its key lending rate to a nine-year low and slashed the country's growth forecast as Asia's third-largest economy struggles with a surprising slump in demand.

Clarida Says Fed Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest U.S. economic expansion alive.

Fed's Mester Warns Low Rates Can Fuel Financial Imbalances

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said there was a risk of financial imbalances developing in an environment of low interest rates and that the central bank had relatively few tools to address such issues outside of monetary policy.

Australia's Central Bank Ramps Up Global Downturn Warning

The Reserve Bank of Australia warned of growing risk of a deeper slowdown in the global economy, highlighting everything from protests in Hong Kong and rising military tensions in the Middle East as potential factors that could stall growth.

EU Pledges Restraint as U.S. Moves to Add Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said Washington would impose levies starting Oct. 18 on $7.5 billion of European goods after the World Trade Organization ruled Airbus SE subsidies illegal.