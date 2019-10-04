Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/04/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed Chairman Says U.S. Economy Is 'In a Good Place' Despite Some Risks

The U.S. economy faces some risks to growth but remains in a good place overall, the Fed's Jerome Powell said, as central-bank officials host community and business leaders as part of a review of the Fed's monetary-policy framework. 

 
Boston Fed's Rosengren Says He Has 'Open Mind' on Rates

A veteran Federal Reserve official who opposed both of the central bank's rate cuts this year isn't ruling out his support for lowering rates at the end of the month. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks jumped to end a volatile week after the September jobs report helped ease some of the fears about the economy that have recently rattled markets. 

 
U.S. Economy Added 136,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. added jobs at a steady pace last month, and the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low, signs that the U.S. economy is holding up despite a broader global slowdown. 

 
U.K. Government Submission Says It Will Respect Law Barring No-Deal Exit

The U.K. government said in a submission to a Scottish court it would request a three-month extension to Brexit talks if a divorce deal isn't reached with the EU by Oct. 19, reducing the chances of a no-deal exit at the end of this month. 

 
Oil Shipping Costs Surge, Threatening U.S. Exports

Gains in oil prices that followed crippling attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities last month proved short-lived, yet the expense of shipping crude across the ocean has continued to soar. 

 
Banks Expected to Get Break on Postcrisis Rules

The Fed is expected next week to complete some of the most significant changes to bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations. 

 
Hedge Funds Tiger Global, Coatue Crushed in September

Prominent hedge funds lost money in September, a swift comedown after a relatively strong run for the industry at large. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap Widened in August

The trade gap widened in August, a sign of the domestic economy's resilience amid a global slowdown. 

 
Canada Trade Deficit Narrowed in August

Canada recorded a smaller-than-expected trade deficit with the rest of the world in August as prices for crude-oil exports moved higher. A sharp rise in aircraft exports also contributed to the narrowing of the deficit.

