U.S. Stocks Wobble Amid Weak Data

Stock indexes flitted between small gains and losses, pressured by a streak of disappointing economic data from around the world.

Fed's Kashkari Supports Rate Cuts, But Unsure How Many More Are Needed

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said he is "happy" the U.S. central bank is lowering rates but says that he isn't sure how far the Fed needs to take a rate-cutting campaign.

Bitcoin Slumps as Launch of Bakkt Futures Market Disappoints

Bakkt, a bitcoin-futures platform, went live two weeks ago. Its performance so far underscores the reticence of Wall Street and institutional investors when it comes to embracing cryptocurrencies.

Wild Swings in Repo Rates Raise Bond Market Liquidity Concerns

Some investors are concerned that recent turmoil in a key short-term cash market where banks borrow to fund operations could exacerbate difficulties trading bonds.

Investors Should Fear More Competition Among Ratings Companies

The arrival of challenger ratings company Kroll into Europe's structured credit seems to confirm that new rivalries loosen credit standards.

New York Fed Adds $47 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $47.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

China Is Buying Soybeans Again as Trade Talks Resume

American farm exports to China have been rising, along with prices and new purchasing agreements, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators return to Washington this week.

Biotech Has a Supply Problem

Biotech investors are discovering that there isn't necessarily strength in numbers. Too many companies are chasing relatively scarce growth opportunities.

Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy.

Dim Earnings Outlook Imperils Stocks

A flurry of earnings reports in coming weeks will mark the latest test for stocks after a rocky stretch of economic data exacerbated worries that a global manufacturing slowdown is trickling into the U.S.