Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Wobble Amid Weak Data

Stock indexes flitted between small gains and losses, pressured by a streak of disappointing economic data from around the world. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Supports Rate Cuts, But Unsure How Many More Are Needed

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said he is "happy" the U.S. central bank is lowering rates but says that he isn't sure how far the Fed needs to take a rate-cutting campaign. 

 
Bitcoin Slumps as Launch of Bakkt Futures Market Disappoints

Bakkt, a bitcoin-futures platform, went live two weeks ago. Its performance so far underscores the reticence of Wall Street and institutional investors when it comes to embracing cryptocurrencies. 

 
Wild Swings in Repo Rates Raise Bond Market Liquidity Concerns

Some investors are concerned that recent turmoil in a key short-term cash market where banks borrow to fund operations could exacerbate difficulties trading bonds. 

 
Investors Should Fear More Competition Among Ratings Companies

The arrival of challenger ratings company Kroll into Europe's structured credit seems to confirm that new rivalries loosen credit standards. 

 
New York Fed Adds $47 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $47.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
China Is Buying Soybeans Again as Trade Talks Resume

American farm exports to China have been rising, along with prices and new purchasing agreements, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators return to Washington this week. 

 
Biotech Has a Supply Problem

Biotech investors are discovering that there isn't necessarily strength in numbers. Too many companies are chasing relatively scarce growth opportunities. 

 
Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy. 

 
Dim Earnings Outlook Imperils Stocks

A flurry of earnings reports in coming weeks will mark the latest test for stocks after a rocky stretch of economic data exacerbated worries that a global manufacturing slowdown is trickling into the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 4.90% 7517.9555 End-of-day quote.120.98%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pGE to freeze, pre-pay pensions to save up to $8 billion, cut debt
RE
01:22pSOAR STORY : Jim Bickhart, District 4 President of SOAR Chapter 4-1
PU
01:22pJANSSEN BIOTECH : Submits Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of STELARA® (ustekinumab) for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
PU
01:17pFed Chair Powell Underscores Importance of Independent Central Bank
DJ
01:16pKudlow's comments on trade keep Wall Street afloat
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pF & W FORESTRY SERVICES : Trade War, Dry Weather Conditions Impact Timber Markets
PU
12:57pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF POLAND : Economic forum Congress 590
PU
12:57pU.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Away From 2019 Lows
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar little changed
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group