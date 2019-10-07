Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/07/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist

The U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China, just days before high-level trade talks are set to resume in Washington. 

 
HKEX Drops Bid to Acquire LSE

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. won't be proceeding with its $36.6 billion bid to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Lower as Investors Await Trade Developments

Trading was relatively quiet with no data of note released in the U.S. and few developments on the U.S.-China trade front. 

 
Fed Chair Powell Underscores Importance of Independent Central Bank

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the importance of an independent central bank, amid steady criticism of the Fed's monetary policy from President Trump in recent weeks. 

 
Bitcoin Slumps as Launch of Bakkt Futures Market Disappoints

Bakkt, a bitcoin-futures platform, went live two weeks ago. Its performance so far underscores the reticence of Wall Street and institutional investors when it comes to embracing cryptocurrencies. 

 
Wild Swings in Repo Rates Raise Bond Market Liquidity Concerns

Some investors are concerned that recent turmoil in a key short-term cash market where banks borrow to fund operations could exacerbate difficulties trading bonds. 

 
Investors Should Fear More Competition Among Ratings Companies

The arrival of challenger ratings company Kroll into Europe's structured credit seems to confirm that new rivalries loosen credit standards. 

 
New York Fed Adds $47 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $47.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
China Is Buying Soybeans Again as Trade Talks Resume

U.S. farm exports to China have been rising, along with prices and new purchasing agreements, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators return to Washington this week. 

 
Biotech Has a Supply Problem

Biotech investors are discovering that there isn't necessarily strength in numbers. Too many companies are chasing relatively scarce growth opportunities.

