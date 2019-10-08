Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/08/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Bond Funds Move Jumbo Trades Online

Innovations in the corporate debt market are helping bond traders make billion-dollar trades with the click of a mouse. 

 
Stocks Falter After U.S. Expands Export Blacklist

Global stocks wobbled, with U.S. stock futures down after European shares slipped, after the U.S. expanded its list of blacklisted Chinese firms ahead of U.S.-China trade talks this week. 

 
The Real Problem Central Bankers Face: The Rest of Us

Economic theory has taken central banks to the upside-down world of negative rates. Psychology is leading them to an even odder conclusion: perhaps the Federal Reserve needs to teach people to behave as the economic models require. 

 
Squeeze on U.S. Companies May Be Worse Than It Seems

Looking at broad profit measures, American firms are in worse shape than the reported earnings of those on the stock market indicate. 

 
China, U.S. to Resume High-Level Trade Talks Thursday: Commerce Ministry

The announcement came despite a U.S. decision to add more Chinese entities to an export blacklist. 

 
German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Improves

German industrial output unexpectedly grew 0.3% in August, offering slight relief after Monday's dismal manufacturing orders. 

 
U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist

The U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China, just days before high-level trade talks are set to resume in Washington. 

 
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Pulls $37 Billion Bid for London Rival

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing abandoned its attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange Group, saying it couldn't pursue a deal without input from the target's management. 

 
China's Caixin Services PMI Falls to Seven-Month Low

China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in seven months, a private gauge showed, in line with official data that pointed to a deceleration in growth.

