Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Smooth Funding-Market Ructions

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank plans to increase the amount of short-term Treasurys it purchases in order to avoid a repeat of last month's unexpected strains in wholesale funding markets.

IMF and World Bank's New Leaders Warn of Deteriorating Global Outlook

The new leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank warned in twin speeches of a deteriorating global economic outlook, just a week before they will head the annual meetings of their institutions in Washington for the first time.

U.S. Stocks Fall on Trade Worries

U.S. stocks fell after a fresh flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing threatened to undermine this week's trade talks.

Expanded U.S. Trade Blacklist Hits Beijing's AI Ambitions

The U.S. decision to add eight Chinese companies to its trade blacklist strikes directly at China's ambitions in artificial intelligence, threatening its companies' access to crucial components and relationships with U.S. firms.

Britain, EU Trade Blows Ahead of Brexit Deadline

A leading EU official accused U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a "blame game" as the two parties went back and forth in advance of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

ETF Firms Hit by E-Broker Price War

Exchange-traded fund providers, such as BlackRock, have also been hit by fallout from the e-broker price war, which escalated in the days after Schwab's decision to cut commissions to zero.

U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Declined in September

Prices that businesses receive for their goods and services unexpectedly fell in September, potentially dealing a setback to the Federal Reserve's hopes of hitting its inflation target in coming quarters.

Fed Adds $76.4 billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $76.35 billion to the financial system Tuesday, using the market for repurchase agreements to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Pullback in Gold Could Provide Buying Opportunity

Some analysts are viewing a recent pullback in gold prices as a buying opportunity, the latest example of bullion's resilience as this year's rally in safe-haven assets continues. Gold for December delivery inched up.

Bond Funds Move Jumbo Trades Online

Innovations in the corporate debt market are helping bond traders make billion-dollar trades with the click of a mouse.