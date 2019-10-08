Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/08/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities. 

 
Trump to Curb Use of Federal Guidance in Issuing Regulations

President Trump is planning to sign a pair of executive orders meant to limit the use of a tool that the administration argues circumvents the federal rule-making process, according to administration officials. 

 
China Urges U.S. to Remove Chinese Entities From Blacklist

China's Ministry of Commerce said it has urged the U.S. to remove Chinese entities from its export blacklist, while vowing to take "all necessary measures" to defend Chinese interests. 

 
U.S. to Restrict Visas for Chinese Officials Linked to Abuse of Muslim Minorities

The U.S. is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials linked to the abuse of Muslim minority groups in China's Xinjiang region, where as many as a million people are detained in camps. 

 
Britain, EU Trade Blows Ahead of Brexit Deadline

A leading EU official accused U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing a "blame game" as the two parties went back and forth in advance of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall on Trade Worries

U.S. stocks fell after a fresh flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing threatened to undermine this week's trade talks. 

 
ETF Firms Hit by E-Broker Price War

Exchange-traded fund providers, such as BlackRock, have also been hit by fallout from the e-broker price war, which escalated in the days after Schwab's decision to cut commissions to zero. 

 
Fed Adds $76.4 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $76.35 billion to the financial system Tuesday, using the market for repurchase agreements to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Boston Fed President Warns of Co-Working Risks to Property Market

A Federal Reserve bank president who has been warning about prices rising too high in the commercial real-estate market has a new source of concern: co-working. 

 
Recent Pullback in Gold Could Provide Buying Opportunity

Some analysts are viewing a recent pullback in gold prices as a buying opportunity, which could represent the latest example of bullion's resilience this year. Gold for December delivery inched down Tuesday.

