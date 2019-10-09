Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and looked for fresh signals from the Federal Reserve on monetary easing.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Internal Debate Over Rates

What to watch for in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting, to be released Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT.

Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2.9 million barrels to 425.6 million barrels, and remain right at the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts shad predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. wholesalers increased inventories at the same pace in August as the prior month. Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in August from the prior month. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.4% increase.

Mexican Inflation Eases to Be in Line With Central Bank Target

Mexico's inflation eased in September, coming in line with the Bank of Mexico's 3% target for the first time in three years and supporting expectations that the central bank will keep lowering interest rates amid a sluggish economy.

Big Tech's Antitrust Game Is Changing

Chip maker Broadcom is a test case for the European Union's new approach to quickly stopping what it sees as anticompetitive behavior.

New Cocoa-Pricing Method Makes for a Hot Commodity

Cocoa prices are surging as traders grapple with a new method for pricing exports designed to alleviate poverty among farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's largest growers of the chocolate ingredient.

Money Managers Gain Sway Over Muni Market

More than half of the amount of munis held by households-a third of the $4 trillion market-now sits in separately managed accounts or mutual funds.

Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities.