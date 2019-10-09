SEC Launches Investigation of Practices in Retirement Plans for Teachers, Government Employees

The regulator is looking to determine "if violations of the federal securities laws have occurred."

Fed Officials Last Month Worried Trade War Could Curb Hiring, Consumer Spending

Federal Reserve officials worried that slowing global growth and rising trade-policy uncertainty could exert a drag on hiring and the U.S. economy when they cut interest rates last month.

Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting on monetary policy.

Trade Talks Resume at Pivotal Moment in U.S.-China Relations

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will square off for trade talks Thursday at a pivotal point in the countries' relationship, with higher tariffs looming if negotiators fail to break a five-month stalemate.

U.S. Worker Demand Softened Over the Summer

Employer demand for workers softened this summer, as job openings fell from a year earlier for the third consecutive month in August.

Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Global Tax Proposal Widens Net Beyond Tech Giants

A proposed agreement on how countries should tax multinational companies wouldn't just target technology firms that are predominantly American.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2.9 million barrels to 425.6 million barrels, and remain right at the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts shad predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. wholesalers increased inventories at the same pace in August as the prior month. Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in August from the prior month. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.4% increase.

Mexican Inflation Eases to Be in Line With Central Bank Target

Mexico's inflation eased in September, coming in line with the Bank of Mexico's 3% target for the first time in three years and supporting expectations that the central bank will keep lowering interest rates amid a sluggish economy.