Trade Talks Resume at Pivotal Moment in U.S.-China Relations

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will square off for trade talks Thursday at a pivotal point in the countries' relationship, with higher tariffs looming if negotiators fail to break a five-month stalemate.

U.S. Worker Demand Softened Over the Summer

Employer demand for workers softened this summer, as job openings fell from a year earlier for the third consecutive month in August.

Stocks Climb on Trade Optimism

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting on monetary policy.

Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Fed Officials Last Month Worried Trade War Could Curb Hiring, U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve officials grew more worried when they cut interest rates last month that slowing global growth, exacerbated by the U.S.-China trade war, could sap domestic hiring and economic activity, according to minutes of the monetary-policy meeting.

SEC Launches Investigation of Practices in Retirement Plans for Teachers, Government Employees

The regulator is looking to determine "if violations of the federal securities laws have occurred."

Global Tax Proposal Widens Net Beyond Tech Giants

A proposed agreement on how countries should tax multinational companies wouldn't just target technology firms that are predominantly American.

New Cocoa-Pricing Method Makes for a Hot Commodity

Cocoa prices are surging as traders grapple with a new method for pricing exports designed to alleviate poverty among farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's largest growers of the chocolate ingredient.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 2.9 million barrels to 425.6 million barrels, and remain right at the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said. Analysts shad predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase Less Than Expected

U.S. wholesalers increased inventories at the same pace in August as the prior month. Wholesale inventories rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in August from the prior month. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.4% increase.