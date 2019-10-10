Stocks Climb on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Trade Negotiator

U.S. stocks rallied after President Trump said he would meet with a key Chinese official for talks Friday, the latest example of trade hopes boosting global markets.

Trump to Meet With China's Top Trade Negotiator Friday

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials squared off in trade talks, with President Trump planning to meet with the head of the Chinese negotiating team.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Say Manufacturing in Recession

U.S. manufacturing is in recession, two-thirds of economic forecasters said in a survey, and overall growth in the second half of 2019 is expected to further slow.

ECB Minutes Show Lagarde Will Inherit a Fractured Institution

Top European Central Bank officials squabbled over key elements of the bank's latest monetary stimulus package, according to minutes of the meeting, underscoring the challenge facing incoming President Christine Lagarde.

Bankers Set To Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. Inflation Cooled at the End of the Summer

A key reading on U.S. inflation cooled slightly at the end of the summer, as a decline in energy and used-vehicle prices held down broader inflationary pressures.

Fed's Kaplan: Reserving Judgment on Need for Another Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Thursday the central bank's two rate cuts thus far this year were the right thing to do, but he's reserving judgment about what should happen next.

Fed Adds $88.1 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $88.1 billion to the financial system Thursday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

OPEC, Allies Consider Deeper Output Cuts Amid Signs of Weaker Demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are considering deeper oil output cuts ahead of their December meeting, as producers confront a global crude glut and signs of weakening demand.

Japan's Foreign-Investor Screening Risks Undoing Years of Reform

National-security proposals to screen foreign shareholders far more tightly would frustrate a surprising proportion of overseas investors.