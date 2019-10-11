Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Fed's Kashkari: If Data Continues As It Has, Another Rate Cut Is Warranted

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari said Thursday that the time has probably passed for the central bank to use a supersize rate cut to boost the economy, but he remains on board with the idea that cheaper borrowing costs are still warranted. 

 
British, Irish Leaders Stoke Hopes of Late Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart unexpectedly said they saw a chance of a Brexit deal. 

 
Trump to Meet With China's Top Trade Negotiator on Friday

U.S.-China trade talks kicked off amid expectations that Beijing's emissaries are ready to offer compromises aimed at getting President Trump to hold off on tariff increases set to take effect next week and in December. 

 
Oil Shipping Costs Soar to Highest Levels in 11 Years

The cost of moving oil around the world has hit an 11-year high as producers scramble to find new supertankers following a U.S. blacklisting of a major Chinese operator that has sidelined dozens of ships. 

 
Federal Reserve Gives Large Banks a Break on Postcrisis Rules

The Fed approved some of the most significant rollbacks of bank rules since Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations. 

 
Signs Point to Increase in Corporate Bond Sales

U.S. companies could be gearing up for a surge in borrowing during the final part of the year. 

 
Two Bank of Mexico Members See Room for Aggressive Rate Cuts

The Bank of Mexico has room to lower interest rates faster than the U.S. Federal Reserve, two board members argued at last month's meeting. 

 
Bankers Set to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday a recommended valuation of the state-owned energy giant's IPO below the $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

 
Stocks Climb on Trump's Plan to Meet With China Trade Negotiator

U.S. stocks rallied after President Trump said he would meet with a key Chinese official for talks Friday, the latest example of trade hopes boosting global markets. 

 
ECB Minutes Show Lagarde Will Inherit a Fractured Institution

Top European Central Bank officials squabbled over key elements of the bank's latest monetary stimulus package, according to minutes of the meeting, underscoring the challenge facing incoming President Christine Lagarde.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.88489 Delayed Quote.0.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 59.74 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI 0.46% 54.09 Delayed Quote.16.61%
