Fed's Rosengren Says He Still Doesn't See Case to Lower Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has opposed the central bank's two rate cuts this year and appears poised to oppose another, should his colleagues take that action.

Stocks Rally on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes

U.S. stocks and government bond yields jumped, lifted by hopes of progress between the U.S. and China on trade negotiations.

Trump Strikes Upbeat Notes on Trade Talks

President Trump sent optimistic signals regarding a possible trade breakthrough with China, saying "good things are happening" as top negotiators wrap up two days of meetings.

Brexit Bounce: U.K. Assets Surge on Divorce-Deal Optimism

Signs of optimism that the U.K. could reach a divorce deal with the European Union drove the pound and U.K bank stocks sharply higher.

Oil Prices Climb After Iranian Tanker Damaged in Possible Strike

Oil prices climbed after an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian coast suffered damage in what the ship's owner suggested may have been a missile attack.

Fed Will Purchase Treasury Bills at Least Into Second Quarter of 2020

The Federal Reserve said it would begin buying Treasury bills on Tuesday to boost its balance sheet and avoid a recurrence of the unexpected strains experienced in money markets last month.

U.S. Import Prices Rose 0.2% in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose 0.2% in September from August, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected prices to remain flat.

Canada Added More Jobs Than Expected in September

Canada's labor market posted another strong advance in September and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 5.5%, fueling expectations the Bank of Canada will leave interest rates on hold in its upcoming decision.

A Bite-Size Trade Deal Won't Save U.S. Industry

China and President Trump would both benefit from a truce focused on food purchases, but investors risk overestimating the economic impact.

New York Fed Adds $82.7 Billion To Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $82.7 billion to the financial system Friday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.