News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/11/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Stocks Rally on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes

U.S. stocks and government bond yields jumped, lifted by hopes of progress between the U.S. and China on trade negotiations. 

 
Trump Strikes Upbeat Notes on Trade Talks

President Trump sent optimistic signals regarding a possible trade breakthrough with China, saying "good things are happening" as top negotiators wrap up two days of meetings. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says He Still Doesn't See Case to Lower Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has opposed the central bank's two rate cuts this year and appears poised to oppose another, should his colleagues take that action. 

 
Appeals Panel Questions Proposal to Limit Exchange Trading Fees

Judges for a federal appeals court debated Friday whether federal regulators justified a pilot program that would limit the trading fees stock exchanges charge. 

 
Fed's International Finance Director to Retire

The Federal Reserve Board said the head of its international division plans to step down early next year in preparation for retirement. 

 
EU Warns of 5G Risks Amid Scrutiny of Huawei

The European Union has identified specific security threats posed by foreign vendors of telecommunications equipment, significantly heightening the bloc's scrutiny of suppliers like Huawei Technologies. 

 
Brexit Bounce: U.K. Assets Surge on Divorce-Deal Optimism

Signs of optimism that the U.K. could reach a divorce deal with the European Union drove the pound and U.K bank stocks sharply higher. 

 
Oil Prices Climb After Iranian Tanker Damaged in Possible Strike

Oil prices climbed after an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian coast suffered damage in what the ship's owner suggested may have been a missile attack. 

 
Fed Will Purchase Treasury Bills at Least Into Second Quarter of 2020

The Federal Reserve said it would begin buying Treasury bills on Tuesday to boost its balance sheet and avoid a recurrence of the unexpected strains experienced in money markets last month. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose 0.2% in September

Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. rose 0.2% in September from August, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed had expected prices to remain flat.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.58% 0.87216 Delayed Quote.0.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.85% 60.57 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI 1.65% 54.77 Delayed Quote.16.61%
