News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/14/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Inch Lower in Quiet Session

U.S. stocks inched lower, kept in a narrow range by thin trading volumes ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season. 

 
Oil Takes Hit Amid Wariness Over Trade Deal

Oil prices fell as market participants focused on obstacles that could prevent the U.S. and China from completing a trade pact. 

 
Rouhani Says Iran Has Evidence Tanker Was Hit by Rockets

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran had evidence that the Iranian tanker damaged in the Red Sea was attacked with rockets fired from a boat. But he stopped short of blaming anyone. 

 
Early Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops

Farmers who delayed planting in waterlogged fields this spring face a new threat as they race to harvest their crops: snow. 

 
Bond Investors Worry This Is as Good as It Gets

Some investors are concerned that bond prices have risen so much that they have little room to increase further. 

 
U.K. Government Plays Down Brexit as Queen Reopens Parliament

A crucial week for Brexit began with Queen Elizabeth II presenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vision for Britain outside the European Union during a pomp-filled ceremony to reopen Parliament. 

 
China's U.S. Exports Tumble as Tariffs Bite

China's exports to the U.S. shrank more than one-fifth last month, hit by heavier tariffs, underscoring the urgency for Beijing to resolve trade friction with Washington. 

 
Cargo Weight Is Dragging Down Aviation

For all the fears of a global economic slowdown, putting people on a plane is still a moneymaking proposition. Putting goods on a plane, however, might not be. 

 
'Back Door' Capital Outflows Should Worry Beijing

Officially, China has been very successful in keeping citizens from moving cash abroad to avoid a weakening yuan-but all might not be what it seems. 

 
Singapore Central Bank Eases Currency Policy as Expected

The Monetary Authority of Singapore eased its currency policy on Monday as widely expected, citing slow economic growth this year and uncertainty in the external environment.

