Bank of Korea Cuts Base Rate for Second Time This Year to Spur Growth

The Bank of Korea has cut its policy rate for a second time this year to stimulate economic growth, lowering it to a level last recorded in late 2017.

Fed's Daly Still Weighing Her Rate View

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said that while central-bank rate cuts will help keep the economy on a good path, she isn't ready to say whether another rate change is warranted.

Brexit Talks Edge Closer to a Deal

The U.K. and the European Union are moving closer to agreeing to a draft plan for Britain to leave the bloc, people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, with a deal possible by Wednesday morning.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Earnings Season Kicks Off

U.S. stocks climbed as banks and health-care companies reported strong results at the unofficial start of the third-quarter earnings season.

Trade Skepticism Further Fuels Investors' Push Into Cash, Treasurys

Fund managers around the world have crammed into U.S. Treasurys and moved more of their assets into cash in October, as many continued to harbor reservations about the U.S. reaching a trade pact with China.

Long-Term Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low: N.Y. Fed

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday that longer-run inflation expectations hit the lowest level the bank has ever tracked in its latest monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Global Economy on Course for Weakest Growth Since Crisis

Global growth is expected to fall to 3% this year, according to new IMF estimates. The IMF pointed to rising trade barriers that have stunted manufacturing and investment around the world.

Fed Adds $87.7 Billion To Financial System in Latest Repo Transactions

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $87.7 billion to the financial system Tuesday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Health-Care Stocks Get a Welcome Respite

Health-care stocks rallied as strong earnings reports offered a much-needed shot of optimism for the sector. The shares have been battered by political headwinds ahead of the 2020 election.

Chinese Inflation Surges as Pig Prices Fly High

Surging pork prices pushed China's consumer inflation to a near six-year high in September, complicating Beijing's effort to stimulate growth but also giving it an incentive to buy more agricultural goods from the U.S.