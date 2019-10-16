Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Beige Book Reports Slight To Modest Growth

Firms lowered their growth expectations for the next six to 12 months as they continued to grapple with the fallout of the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Fell in September

American shoppers pulled back on spending, signaling a key support for the U.S. economy this year could be softening amid a broader global economic slowdown. 

 
Fed's Evans Keeps Door Open on Possible Third Rate Cut This Year

Chicago Fed leader Charles Evans kept the door open to an October rate cut in remarks Wednesday, but didn't indicate he was willing to walk through it yet. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as economic data suggested consumers were holding back on spending in the face of trade tensions and a global economic slowdown. 

 
European Officials Strike Upbeat Tone on Brexit Deal

The U.K. and the European Union moved close to a draft Brexit deal on Wednesday despite British doubts about whether Parliament would approve a deal. 

 
Weak U.S. Data Boost Treasurys

U.S. government-bond prices rose after worse-than-expected economic data and signs of potential delays in a trade deal with China. 

 
Home-Builder Sentiment Rises in October

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index rose three points, to 71 from a revised level of 68 in September. Economists surveyed had expected the reading to remained unchanged. 

 
Energy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil

Shares of exploration-and-production companies, along with oil-field-service firms, have dropped even more than crude prices this year. 

 
Canada Inflation Holds Steady in September

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in September but remained shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target, as higher costs associated with shelter and automobiles were offset by a drop in gasoline prices. 

 
Questions Cloud China's Commitment to Farm Purchases

Despite a Chinese promise to buy more U.S. farm products, questions remain over how much, the time frame for purchases, and what the U.S. might have to give in return.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.86323 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.88% 59.38 Delayed Quote.12.04%
WTI 0.66% 53.36 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pGermany's Central-Bank Chief Warns of U.S.-Europe Trade-War Dangers -- Update
DJ
03:49pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
03:49pFACEBOOK : Libra faces 'core' legal, regulatory challenges - Brainard
RE
03:48pGermany's Central-Bank Chief Warns of U.S.-Europe Trade-War Dangers
DJ
03:47pWheat Looks to Gain From Weaker Dollar
DJ
03:46pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
03:44pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
PU
03:42pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Stay Depressed After Retail Sales Fall
DJ
03:34pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA ensures safe pesticide imports in Arizona, California
PU
03:21pTurkey Rejects U.S. Call for Immediate Cease-Fire in Syria -- 5th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
4Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?
5Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group