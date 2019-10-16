Fed's Beige Book Reports Slight To Modest Growth

Firms lowered their growth expectations for the next six to 12 months as they continued to grapple with the fallout of the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell in September

American shoppers pulled back on spending, signaling a key support for the U.S. economy this year could be softening amid a broader global economic slowdown.

Fed's Evans Keeps Door Open on Possible Third Rate Cut This Year

Chicago Fed leader Charles Evans kept the door open to an October rate cut in remarks Wednesday, but didn't indicate he was willing to walk through it yet.

U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as economic data suggested consumers were holding back on spending in the face of trade tensions and a global economic slowdown.

European Officials Strike Upbeat Tone on Brexit Deal

The U.K. and the European Union moved close to a draft Brexit deal on Wednesday despite British doubts about whether Parliament would approve a deal.

Weak U.S. Data Boost Treasurys

U.S. government-bond prices rose after worse-than-expected economic data and signs of potential delays in a trade deal with China.

Home-Builder Sentiment Rises in October

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index rose three points, to 71 from a revised level of 68 in September. Economists surveyed had expected the reading to remained unchanged.

Energy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil

Shares of exploration-and-production companies, along with oil-field-service firms, have dropped even more than crude prices this year.

Canada Inflation Holds Steady in September

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in September but remained shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target, as higher costs associated with shelter and automobiles were offset by a drop in gasoline prices.

Questions Cloud China's Commitment to Farm Purchases

Despite a Chinese promise to buy more U.S. farm products, questions remain over how much, the time frame for purchases, and what the U.S. might have to give in return.