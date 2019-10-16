Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Germany's Central-Bank Chief Warns of U.S.-Europe Trade-War Dangers

Deutsche Bundesbankleader Jens Weidmann said Wednesday that rising trade tensions around the world have the potential to slow growth markedly. 

 
Australia's Unemployment Rate Fell in September

Australia's unemployment rate fell in September, easing pressure on the central bank to consider cutting interest rates again before the end of the year. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip as Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall

U.S. stocks edged lower as economic data suggested consumers were holding back on spending in the face of trade tensions and a global economic slowdown. 

 
Fed's Beige Book Reports Slight To Modest Growth

Firms lowered their growth expectations for the next six to 12 months as they continued to grapple with the fallout of the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Fell in September

American shoppers pulled back on spending, signaling a key support for the U.S. economy this year could be softening amid a broader global economic slowdown. 

 
Fed's Evans Keeps Door Open on Possible Third Rate Cut This Year

Chicago Fed leader Charles Evans kept the door open to an October rate cut in remarks Wednesday, but didn't indicate he was willing to walk through it yet. 

 
Weak U.S. Data Boost Treasurys

U.S. government-bond prices rose after worse-than-expected economic data and signs of potential delays in a trade deal with China. 

 
Brexit Deal's Fate Hinges on Northern Ireland's Status

The U.K. and the European Union were on the brink of a draft Brexit deal Wednesday night, although the British government's doubts about winning Parliament's backing remained an obstacle to an agreement. 

 
Home-Builder Sentiment Rises in October

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index rose three points, to 71 from a revised level of 68 in September. Economists surveyed had expected the reading to remained unchanged. 

 
Energy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil

Shares of exploration-and-production companies, along with oil-field-service firms, have dropped even more than crude prices this year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.86396 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 58.94 Delayed Quote.12.04%
WTI 0.15% 52.89 Delayed Quote.20.66%
