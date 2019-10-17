China Economic Growth Slows Even More

China's economy expanded by 6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from the period before, which hit the bottom end of Beijing's target range for economic growth this year.

U.K., EU Agree on Draft Brexit Deal, Paving Way for Vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union agreed to new terms for the country's exit from the bloc Thursday, paving the way for a high-stakes vote in the British Parliament.

Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal

U.S. stocks rose, stoked by solid earnings reports from Netflix, Morgan Stanley and others, as well as a preliminary Brexit deal that has the potential to remove a major obstacle facing investors.

Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month.

Surging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals

Oil-market analysts are struggling to discern whether a recent rise in crude inventories is signaling excess supply ahead or is a result of lower refining activity, adding to the complicated signals buffeting prices.

Manufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows

U.S. manufacturing production fell in September, adding to evidence that slowing global growth and trade frictions are weighing on the economy.

U.S. Housing Starts Dropped 9.4% in September

Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 9.4% in September from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 3.2% drop in housing starts.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Much More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 9.3 million barrels last week - and are now 2% above the five-year average for this time of year - as refinery activity continued to slow down.

Options Traders Wager on Negative U.S. Interest Rates

Derivatives traders are betting on something once considered inconceivable: zero or negative interest rates in the U.S.

GIP Fund Nears a Record as Investors Flock to Infrastructure Strategy

Global Infrastructure Partners is set to break the record for the largest fund ever raised for infrastructure deals. The New York-based private-equity firm has received interest from investors totaling more than $20 billion for its latest fund, according to people familiar with the matter.