Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:16am EDT
China Economic Growth Slows Even More

China's economy expanded by 6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from the period before, which hit the bottom end of Beijing's target range for economic growth this year. 

 
U.K., EU Agree on Draft Brexit Deal, Paving Way for Vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union agreed to new terms for the country's exit from the bloc Thursday, paving the way for a high-stakes vote in the British Parliament. 

 
Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal

U.S. stocks rose, stoked by solid earnings reports from Netflix, Morgan Stanley and others, as well as a preliminary Brexit deal that has the potential to remove a major obstacle facing investors. 

 
Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month. 

 
Surging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals

Oil-market analysts are struggling to discern whether a recent rise in crude inventories is signaling excess supply ahead or is a result of lower refining activity, adding to the complicated signals buffeting prices. 

 
Manufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows

U.S. manufacturing production fell in September, adding to evidence that slowing global growth and trade frictions are weighing on the economy. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Dropped 9.4% in September

Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 9.4% in September from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 3.2% drop in housing starts. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Much More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 9.3 million barrels last week - and are now 2% above the five-year average for this time of year - as refinery activity continued to slow down. 

 
Options Traders Wager on Negative U.S. Interest Rates

Derivatives traders are betting on something once considered inconceivable: zero or negative interest rates in the U.S. 

 
GIP Fund Nears a Record as Investors Flock to Infrastructure Strategy

Global Infrastructure Partners is set to break the record for the largest fund ever raised for infrastructure deals. The New York-based private-equity firm has received interest from investors totaling more than $20 billion for its latest fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.86553 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 59.56 Delayed Quote.9.34%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.52% 43.44 Delayed Quote.9.56%
NETFLIX 2.47% 293.35 Delayed Quote.9.60%
WTI -0.15% 53.82 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aSterling trades near five-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
RE
01:18aApple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aYuan trades flat, takes weak China GDP in stride
RE
12:46aChina's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
RE
12:46aINSTANT VIEW : China third-quarter GDP grows 6.0% y/y, misses expectations
RE
12:31aEU leaders discuss $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
12:25aJapan finance minister signals readiness to ramp up stimulus to fight risks
RE
12:22aMost Southeast Asian stock markets slip on bleak China growth data; Singapore, Thailand drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
5CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group